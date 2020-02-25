fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Exonerated Central Park Five member visits Fisher

Exonerated Central Park Five member visits Fisher

By: Bennett Loudon February 25, 2020 0

Kevin Richardson admits it’s not easy to block out the negative thoughts that still haunt him years after being imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. “I might seem well put together, but inside I’m still healing,” said Richardson, 45, a member of the infamous Central Park Five, a group of youths wrongly accused of a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo