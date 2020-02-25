fbpx
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded November 13, 2019

Judgments Recorded November 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 13, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT FLEMING, JOHN 212 SHOREWOOD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: SORTA, LUKE Amount: $855.00

