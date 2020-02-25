fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded November 14, 2019

Judgments Recorded November 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 14, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CLARK, KATRINA C 169 STANDISH ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Amount: $2,532.87 COLSON, KELLIE 1935 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $6,388.95 DEXTER, MICHELLE 249 BURROWS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: MEDAILLE COLLEGE Amount: $3,478.00 DIAZ, MARCUS R. 146 KISLINGBURY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: SPENCERPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $8,599.43 GAMBOA, JUAN 78 GATE HOUSE ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo