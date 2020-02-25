fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Olubunmi Gbajumo | Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Olubunmi Gbajumo | Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2020 0

Olubunmi Gbajumo

Olubunmi Gbajumo

The Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC announce the addition of Olubunmi Gbajumo as a legal assistant. Gbajumo will primarily work within the commercial litigation and labor & employment departments, providing administrative support to the groups. Before joining P&F, Gbajumo was an administrative clerk with Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP, providing clerical support for the firm’s commercial foreclosure practice.

Gbajumo recently received his Master of Public Administration with a nonprofit certificate from the College at Brockport. Preceding his MPA, Gbajumo completed a dual bachelor’s degree from Brockport.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo