Olubunmi Gbajumo | Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

The Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC announce the addition of Olubunmi Gbajumo as a legal assistant. Gbajumo will primarily work within the commercial litigation and labor & employment departments, providing administrative support to the groups. Before joining P&F, Gbajumo was an administrative clerk with Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP, providing clerical support for the firm’s commercial foreclosure practice.

Gbajumo recently received his Master of Public Administration with a nonprofit certificate from the College at Brockport. Preceding his MPA, Gbajumo completed a dual bachelor’s degree from Brockport.