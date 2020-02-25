Paul Van Cott | Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2020 0

Attorney Paul Van Cott has joined Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP in Albany as off counsel. Van Cott previously worked at the New York State Adirondack Park Agency.  He also has experience as an attorney for the state Attorney General’s Environmental Protection Bureau and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.  Van Cott’s extensive government experience ...

