Timothy Lyster | Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2020 0

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP announces that Timothy Lyster has been named a partner in the firm in the firm’s commercial department where he concentrates in bankruptcy, workouts, commercial litigation and foreclosures.

Lyster served as the confidential law clerk in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Western District of New York. Previously, he practiced in litigation in New York City.

He received his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business and economics from Lehigh University.

