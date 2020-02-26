fbpx
Court Calendars for February 27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2020 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 356.0—People v Richard L Scott - David P Elkovitch - Christopher T Valdina 357.0—People v Anthony Maund - Alan Williams - Matthew B Powers 358.0—People v James E Quick Jr - Kathleen P Reardon - Leah R Mervine 359.0—People v Austin Pratt - Kenneth H Tyler Jr - Jeffrey R Parry 360.0—People v ...

