fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded December 11, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded December 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 11, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JENNIFER BERATAN 79 SOUTHEND SQUARE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - BERATAN, JENNIFER 79 SOUTHEND SQUARE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CHILDRENS SMILING GARDEN DAYCARE 34 CHESTNUT RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 MONROE I|ELDA||VAZQUEZ| DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE THE HOOK UP PO BOX 67521, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - BELLIARD, CARLA ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo