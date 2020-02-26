fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded November 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded November 14, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ALLEN, MICHAEL J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $145,830.03 BROWN, SYLVESTER L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,318.09 FRONTIER CAR COMPANY LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,580.01 GIBBS, CANDACE STEELE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,750.46 HILL, JOAN F Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,760.98 LIGON, NEAL H Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $4,172.41 MACINNES TOOL CORP Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $23,462.61 MUKURALINDA, POPAUL S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $47,007.03 MUSTAFA, SYED Z Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $106,995.95 PADDOCK, MEREDETH A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,642.76 TOFANY, MICHELE C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,248.44 LIEN RELEASE AMERICAN TONER & ...

