Powers of Attorney Recorded December 10, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 10, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: BANK OF AMERICA NA BRADLEY, ALFREDA Appoints: JONES, REGINA CAO, GUOXIANG Appoints: JIN, HOA GRAHAM, MICHELE A Appoints: GRAHAM, JAY T GUERRETTE, PATRICIA Appoints: GUERRETTE-MITCHELL, KATHLEEN KLUGER, BENZI M Appoints: MAZZARELLA, FRANK III MR COOPER Appoints: MFRESIDENTIAL ASSETS I LLC MYTYCH, CAROL W Appoints: BALLOU, KATHLEEN A NORRIS, JOHNNY L Appoints: NORRIS, DENISE O PLEUNE, SUSAN H Appoints: HOLLIS, DAVID L SIVERD, ...

