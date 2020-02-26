fbpx
Two charged in overdose deaths

Two charged in overdose deaths

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2020 0

Two people were indicted Tuesday in connection with an opioid overdose death in the village of Brockport. Kelsey Sponaugle, 23, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for her alleged involvement in the overdose death of Tyler Ward in September, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Sponaugle also was also indicted on two counts of third-degree ...

