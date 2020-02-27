fbpx
Court Calendars for February 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—55 Hobmoor LLC v Paula Blanco and Yollan Chamorro-Blanco, 16 Orchard St. – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Bakol LLC v China White, 25 Wilbur St. – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Cambridge Court Apartments LLC v Justin Nickson, 68 Dodge St. – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Devongate LLC v Keymahni Green, 149 Devonshire Court – Burgess & ...

