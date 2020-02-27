fbpx
Deeds Recorded February 12, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded February 12, 2020               51 14420 BLAIS, LORI A to PEOPLE INC Property Address: 8281 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12309 Page: 0606 Tax Account: 054.14-1-35.2 Full Sale Price: $230,000.00 14445 SANTUCCI, PATRICIA et ano to SMILE AND CONNECT PM LLC Property Address: 222 EAST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12309 Page: 0684 Tax Account: 152.30-2-26 Full Sale Price: $58,000.00 14450 BENUS, ROMAN L to CLEARY, ...

