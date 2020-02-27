fbpx
Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Ramos

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Sex offender definition – Sufficiency of evidence People v. Ramos KA 17-01814 Appealed from Oswego County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level one risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He argues that it was in error in ...

