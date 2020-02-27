fbpx
Fourth Department – Forcible search: People v. Tantao

Fourth Department – Forcible search: People v. Tantao

February 27, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Forcible search Reasonable suspicion – Anonymous phone call People v. Tantao KA 17-01866 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress all evidence arising from his allegedly improper gunpoint stop ...

