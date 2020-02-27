Jon O. Webster and Harter Secrest & Emery cited for trademark work

fbpx
By: Bennett Loudon February 27, 2020 0

Jon O. Webster, a partner at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, and the firm have been named to the World Trademark Review 1000 (WTR 1000) 2020 edition. The WTR 1000 highlights outstanding firms and individuals in trademark practice. Individual practitioners, law firms and trademark attorney practices qualify for inclusion based on feedback from market sources. The research ...

