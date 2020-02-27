fbpx
Judgments Recorded November 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 18, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT HOFMANN, RONALD 36 WHITECLIFF DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: $15,313.25 KICKS & CAPS INC. 849 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Amount: $2,756.62 MANTEI, KYLE EDWARD 3 JACKSON AVENUE, ENDICOTT NY 13760 Favor: NEW YORK STATE ELECTRIC & GAS CORPORATION Amount: $2,390.48 MCGINNIS, SAMANTHA 3 DEBBY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: ...

