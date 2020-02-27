fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Department hints at legal action against Google

Justice Department hints at legal action against Google

Tech giant faulted for turning over evidence too slowly in antitrust probe

By: The Washington Post TONY ROMM February 27, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department issued a rare, private rebuke of Google this week, faulting the tech giant for failing to promptly turn over critical information to government officials who are investigating the search and advertising company for potential antitrust violations. In a letter sent Monday, the department said Google had engaged in "unacceptable" delays ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo