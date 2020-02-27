fbpx
New court notification system announced

By: Bennett Loudon February 27, 2020 0

New York state court officials have announced a new system to notify employees, attorneys and other court users about weather-related court closures and delayed openings, as well as other emergencies. The new portal is hosted by NY Alert. The system allows users to receive information about courts in specific counties and to select a preferred method ...

