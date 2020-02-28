fbpx
Court Calendars for March 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Dimensions Property Management LLC v Lesley Acevedo, 131 Rauber St. – Allen & O’Brien 2—Eliyahu Freilich v Kendall Gibbs, 160 Atkinson St. – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Rentals in Rochester LLC v Taisha Garcia, 241 Avis St. – Craig D Carson 4—Janell B Vanegas v Yolanda Dawkins, “John Doe,” et ano, 167 Merwin Ave. ...

