fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

By: The Associated Press ELLIOT SPAGAT February 28, 2020 0

SAN DIEGO — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily halted a Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts. The same court decided to keep another major change on hold, one that denies asylum to anyone who enters the U.S. illegally from Mexico. A three-judge panel ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo