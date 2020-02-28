fbpx
Deeds Recorded February 14, 2020

Deeds Recorded February 14, 2020

February 28, 2020

Deeds Recorded February 14, 2020              60 14420 CLARKSON TOWN OF to KALIR, ODED et ano Property Address: RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12311 Page: 0033 Tax Account: 054.04-1-47 Full Sale Price: $6,500.00 VANROO, MICHAEL C to CHRISTO, DONNA SUE et ano Property Address: 77 WOODLANDS WAY AKA 275-277 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12311 Page: 0127 Tax Account: 084.01-3-14./77 Full Sale Price: $84,000.00 WHITE, FREDERICK M ...

