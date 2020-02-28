fbpx
Judgments Recorded November 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 18, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT   MURRAY, KENNETH E 33 HINKLEYVILLE ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $11,689.46 NEDWETZKY, KATHLEEN S 254 SPARLING DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $1,218.86 NEGRON, ANGELO L 83 HIGH MANOR DRIVE APARTMENT 2, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: $7,147.01 PATEL, HANSHA N 10 ...

