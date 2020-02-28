fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Referral fees: Opinion 1172

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Referral fees: Opinion 1172

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2020 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Referral fees Retiring attorney Ethics Opinion 1172 Background: The inquiring attorney is a practicing attorney who is about to retire. The inquiring attorney has turned over to another attorney several original wills the inquirer had prepared for clients. The inquiring attorney has asked if the other attorney may pay him ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo