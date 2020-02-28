fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Painting stolen by Nazis recovered

Painting stolen by Nazis recovered

By: Bennett Loudon February 28, 2020 0

A painting stolen from a Jewish family by Nazis official in Berlin in the 1930s and discovered last year in a tiny upstate New York museum will be turned over to an organization connected to the family of its rightful owner. In October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York filed court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo