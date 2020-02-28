fbpx
Second Circuit – Wire fraud: United States v. Johnson

February 28, 2020

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Wire fraud Right-to-control – misrepresentations – Materiality United States v. Johnson 18-1503-cr Judges Calabresi, Lohier, and Donnelly Background: The defendant is the former global head of the foreign exchange trading desk at an investment bank. He was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a ...

