Weinstein juror: #MeToo movement was not a factor in trial

By: The Associated Press KAREN MATTHEWS and MICHAEL R. SISAK February 28, 2020 0

NEW YORK — The jury that convicted Harvey Weinstein of rape and sex assault did not consider the trial's implications for the #MeToo movement, one of the jurors said in an interview aired Friday. "No, zero, absolutely zero," juror Drew Malbin said on "CBS This Morning." "Because it's not the job and it's not what we ...

