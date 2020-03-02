fbpx
Court Calendars for March 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Cambridge Court Apartments LLC v Mercedes Gamble, 90 Dodge St. – Burgess & Miraglia 2—East Main Apartments Housing Fund v Lacretia Trott, 1337 E Main St. – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Main Buildings LLC v Ariel Young, 89 Amherst St. – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Pullman Townhomes LLC v JaZaria Wilson, 318 Pullman Ave. – ...

