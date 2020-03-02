fbpx
NYSBA Committee on Judicial Ethics – Advertising: Opinion 1173

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2020 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Judicial Ethics Advertising Letterhead – Admission on out-of-state letterhead Ethics opinion 1173 Background: The inquiring attorney is admitted to practice in New York and an adjacent jurisdiction. The inquirer is affiliated solely with a law firm with offices only in the adjacent state. He asks if is permissible to list his admission ...

