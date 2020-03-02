fbpx
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of Mar. 2, 2020

Upcoming Foreclosures as of Mar. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2020 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. 446 Post Ave Rochester 14619 03/02/2020 09:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, PC $22,985.34 300 Ayrault Rd Fairport 14450 03/02/2020 09:30 AM Ras Boriskin, LLC N/A 84 Resolute St Rochester 14621 03/02/2020 10:00 AM ...

