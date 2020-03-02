fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Western District Case Notes

Western District Case Notes

By: Special to The Daily Record KEVIN M. HOGAN and SEAN C. MCPHEE March 2, 2020 0

This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission. Standing and Subject Matter Jurisdiction In Orange Transportation Services, Inc. v. Volvo Group North America, LLC., No. 19-cv-06289-FPG (Jan. 15, 2020), plaintiff sought damages for breach of warranty, fraud, and other purported violations of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo