Daniel Collins | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announced that Daniel Collins has been elected partner.

Collins is a member of the corporate practice group where he advises family-owned and other private businesses in a wide variety of legal matters relating to the formation, operation, ownership, transfer and termination of business entities. He has extensive experience representing clients across various industries with a range of business combination transactions including mergers, equity and asset-based acquisitions and divestitures, capital raising transactions, investment transactions and joint venture arrangements.