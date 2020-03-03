fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Daniel Collins | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Daniel Collins | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020 0

Daniel Collins

Daniel Collins

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announced that Daniel Collins has been elected partner.

Collins is a member of the corporate practice group where he advises family-owned and other private businesses in a wide variety of legal matters relating to the formation, operation, ownership, transfer and termination of business entities. He has extensive experience representing clients across various industries with a range of business combination transactions including mergers, equity and asset-based acquisitions and divestitures, capital raising transactions, investment transactions and joint venture arrangements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo