Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded February 17, 2020

Deeds Recorded February 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded February 17, 2020              81 14580 HEISSENBERGER, GEORGE M to HILL, KAREN B Property Address: 1091 BLUESTONE HOLLOW, WEBSTER NY 14580 Liber: 12311 Page: 0285 Tax Account: 080.04-5-44 Full Sale Price: $69,748.26 14621 COLLAZO, JOSE to MIDFIRST BANK Property Address: 692 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Liber: 12311 Page: 0319 Tax Account: 091.64-1-25 Full Sale Price: $60,892.32

