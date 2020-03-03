fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded February 18, 2020

Deeds Recorded February 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded February 18, 2020 14430 STEIN, ROBERT to STEIN, KEITH MICHAEL Property Address: PT 2371 IRELAND ROAD, CLARKSON NY 14430 Liber: 12311 Page: 0581 Tax Account: 041.20-1-37.2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14434 LANTRY, ANNE G et ano to MCCLOSKEY, ANDREW Property Address: 393 MENDON CENTER ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14434 Liber: 12311 Page: 0550 Tax Account: 177.04-1-10 Full Sale Price: $125,000.00 14445 BEAUDOIN, DIANE M et ano to BEAUDOIN, DIANE ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo