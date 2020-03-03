fbpx
Diana Clarkson | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Diana Clarkson has been elected partner.

Clarkson is a member of the firm’s tax and trusts & estates practice groups. She represents individuals and business owners in a variety of federal and state tax, business succession and wealth transfer and estate planning matters. Clarkson works with heads of privately-held business and private equity fund managers in addressing the full range of federal and state implications that relate to corporate formation, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, tax-free spin-offs and debt restructurings.

She also counsels individuals, families and owners of closely-held businesses on estate planning strategies including the transition of their business to the next generation in a tax-efficient manner.

