Excessive force claims tossed

Plaintiff will appeal judge’s decision

By: Bennett Loudon March 3, 2020 0

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that accused Batavia Police officers of excessive force. In December 2015, Michael Rech filed a civil rights complaint seeking at least $2 million in damages, claiming officers smashed a window on his car, pulled him out of the vehicle and arrested him on phony charges. Last month, U.S. District Court ...

