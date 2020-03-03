fbpx
Fourth Department – Resentencing: People v. Vangorden

March 3, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Resentencing Attempted murder – Two consecutive sentences – Two separate incidents People v. Vangorden KA 17-01371 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant was convicted of two counts of attempted murder arising from incidents that occurred after two police officers attempted to stop the defendant’s truck for a traffic violation. ...

