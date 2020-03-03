fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Imprisoned for life as a teen, Myon Burrell finds his voice

Imprisoned for life as a teen, Myon Burrell finds his voice

By: The Associated Press ROBIN McDOWELL and MARGIE MASON March 3, 2020 0

BAYPORT, Minn. — During his free time, Myon Burrell sits at a desk in his small, tidy prison cell. He sifts through police records, court transcripts and witness statements, taking breaks and pacing the floor while trying to digest the inconsistencies that landed him here 17 years ago. When frustrated or angry, he lies on his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo