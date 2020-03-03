Jessica Clemente | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Jessica Clemente has been promoted to senior associate in the firm’s litigation practice group.

Clemente has a special focus on intellectual property disputes. Her practice includes representing manufacturers and technology companies on a wide range of claims relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Clemente’s experience also includes all aspects of state and federal commercial litigation at the trial and appellate levels, including matters relating to breach of contract, non-disclosure agreements, non-compete agreements and unfair competition.

She is a graduate of the SUNY College at Geneseo and earned her law degree from Albany Law School.