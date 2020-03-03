Emily Cohen | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery announces that Emily Cohen, a member of the firm’s private equity & venture capital and public finance practice groups, has been promoted to senior associate.

Cohen represents corporate, financial and institutional clients on a variety of financing transactions in connection with mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, tax-exempt bonds and large multi-bank or syndicated transactions, as well as drafting sale-purchase agreements, operating and partnership agreements and revolving credit and term loan facilities.

She is a graduate of the University of Rochester and earned her law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.