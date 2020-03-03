fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded February 17, 2020

Mortgages Recorded February 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded February 17, 2020              127 14450 LOVELESS, WENDY L Property Address: 10 ERIE DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $10,000.00 LOVELESS, WENDY L Property Address: 10 ERIE DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $42,000.00 MAHER, PAUL P Property Address: 1 MONARCH DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $60,000.00 14467 BARNUM, JENNY A Property Address: 11 SOUTHERN HILLS CIRCLE, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Lender: CARRINGTON ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo