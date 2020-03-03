fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded February 18, 2020

Mortgages Recorded February 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded February 18, 2020 NOT PROVIDED DOWDEN, GREGORY L & DOWDEN, JANINE M Property Address: 649 MARIS RUN, WEBSTER NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $224,129.00 14420 AVERY, KAREN A & AVERY, RICHARD D Property Address: 5995 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $149,993.00 14445 LUDWIG, PAULA J Property Address: 240 WEST IVY STREET EAST, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo