fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Bad faith and malicious reporting: Haar v. Nationwide Mutual Fire Ins. Co.

Second Circuit – Bad faith and malicious reporting: Haar v. Nationwide Mutual Fire Ins. Co.

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bad faith and malicious reporting New York Health Law – Private right of action Haar v. Nationwide Mutual Fire Ins. Co. 18-128 Judges Katzmann, Hall, and Lynch Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of the defendant’s motion seeking to dismiss and find that the New York statute under which the plaintiff ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo