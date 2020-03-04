fbpx
Court Calendars for March 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Jerome Dixon v Aaron Dennis and Shadazha Monay Hughes, 312 Roxborough Road – Paul M Aloi 2—Cytrdela LLC v Ashley E Hamilton and Daren S Nashburn, 32 Strohm St. – Burgess & Miraglia 3—State Housing Group Inc. v Barbara Adrien, 286 Pullman Ave. – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Negussie G Tsadkan and Nigisti T ...

