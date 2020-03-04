fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded February 19, 2020

Deeds Recorded February 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded February 19, 2020               57 NOT PROVIDED CRT LXIX to BAPA LONG POND RE LLC Property Address: Liber: 12312 Page: 0396 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 TAMBE, RICHARD et ano to TAMBE, RICHARD D et ano Property Address: 4960 ST PAUL BOULEVARD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12312 Page: 0448 Tax Account: 047.19-2-8.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 BENTLEY, GORDON D et ano to BENTLEY, KATHERINE L et ano Property ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo