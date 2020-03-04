fbpx
Ex-guard admits to sexually abusing inmate at federal jail

By: The Associated Press March 4, 2020 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A former correctional officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually abusing a woman housed at the federal lockup in Manhattan — a facility that has drawn mounting criticism for security lapses such as the death last year of financier Jeffrey Epstein. The officer, Colin Akparanta, admitted using his authority to coerce the inmate ...

