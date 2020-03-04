fbpx
Home / News / Judge to reconsider jury verdict

Judge to reconsider jury verdict

Defense counsel accused of misconduct

By: Bennett Loudon March 4, 2020 0

A federal judge is giving Rochester municipal attorney Spencer L. Ash until March 17 to submit any additional written arguments before she decides a on a motion seeking a new trial and sanctions for his alleged misconduct during the civil rights trial of a wheelchair-bound man who accused police of using excessive force. In February 2019, ...

