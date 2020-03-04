fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Report highlights disparity in license suspensions

Report highlights disparity in license suspensions

Rates higher in ZIP codes with highest concentrations of poverty, people of color

By: vspicer Velvet Spicer March 4, 2020 0

A new report from the Racial Justice Project at New York Law School shows that people of color statewide are disproportionately stopped, ticketed, arrested, charged and convicted for traffic violations and driving on a suspended license. “As millions of New Yorkers have experienced, a traffic ticket can be the start of a devastating chain of events,” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo