Trump lawyers ask for halt in suit from woman alleging rape

Trump lawyers ask for halt in suit from woman alleging rape

By: The Associated Press JENNIFER PELTZ March 4, 2020 0

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's lawyers urged a judge Wednesday to halt a lawsuit from a woman seeking Trump's DNA to help prove her claim that he raped her in the 1990s, though her lawyer offered to hold off the DNA request for a time. Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is suing  Trump ...

