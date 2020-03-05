fbpx
Lawyer: Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island

By: The Associated Press March 5, 2020 0

Harvey Weinstein, who was hospitalized following his conviction last month on rape and sexual assault charges, is being moved to Rikers Island, one of his lawyers said Thursday. Attorney Arthur Aidala said the disgraced former movie mogul will now be held in an infirmary at New York City's sprawling jail complex. After a judge revoked Weinstein's bail ...

